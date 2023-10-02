Over a hundred dolphins found dead in Lake Tefé as water temperature soars to 39°C

A troubling discovery has been made in the Brazilian Amazon, where more than one hundred dolphins have been found lifeless in Lake Tefé within the past week. This occurrence coincides with an unprecedented drought and soaring water temperatures, with some areas experiencing a staggering 39 degrees Celsius.

The Mamirauá Institute, a research organization funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Science, has reported this alarming surge in dolphin deaths. The significant number of fatalities among these aquatic mammals is highly unusual and has raised serious concerns.

The leading hypothesis is that these deaths are linked to the record-high temperatures in Lake Tefé and the Amazon’s historic drought, as reported by The Guardian.

Impact of the dry season The Amazon River, renowned as the world’s largest waterway, is presently in the midst of its dry season. This season, characterized by reduced water levels, has resulted in elevated water temperatures in the bodies of water it encompasses. Furthermore, other aquatic creatures are also grappling with the adverse effects of these exceptionally high temperatures.

Brazil has experienced a series of unusually extreme weather conditions in recent months, primarily attributed to human-induced climate change and the influence of El Niño. While certain southern regions of the country have endured severe flooding due to intense rainstorms, the northern regions are bearing the brunt of an extraordinarily harsh dry season.

Dolphins play a crucial role as indicators of a river’s overall health, directly impacting the communities residing along its banks. In the Amazon, these creatures are referred to as “boto” and are recognized for their pink or grey coloration. They primarily feed on piranhas and hold semi-mythological significance in traditional culture, where they are occasionally believed to assume human form and engage in human interactions.