PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects by offering floral tributes at Raj Ghat. He noted that Gandhi’s timeless teachings continue to guide our path. This day also marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, along with other revered freedom fighters and Indian stalwarts, who share this significant date of October 2.

The Prime Minister arrived at Rajghat early in the morning around 8 am and laid floral petals at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. Several Union ministers and bureaucrats joined in this solemn occasion at Rajghat, situated alongside the Yamuna River. Modi also paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Vijay Ghat memorial.

This day marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, known as the Father of the Nation, who led India to independence through the path of non-violence. His legacy remains globally admired. An interfaith prayer service was held at Rajghat, featuring Gandhi’s favorite devotional songs. Prime Minister Modi shared a video of German singer Cassandra Mae performing Gandhi’s beloved prayer, ‘Vaishnava Jana To,’ emphasizing the universality of his ideas.

Modi encouraged people to listen to her soulful rendition and mentioned that he had previously acknowledged the young visually impaired singer in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, highlighting her love for Indian music. He also praised Lal Bahadur Shastri, noting that his iconic call, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer), continues to resonate today.