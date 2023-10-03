Bihar Caste Survey Prompts All-Party Meeting: Nitish Kumar Urges Participation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened an all-party meeting, a day following the release of caste-based survey data in the state. The primary purpose of this gathering is to delve into the survey’s findings and chart the course for subsequent actions. Kumar emphasized the importance of sharing these findings with representatives from nine state legislature parties that had consented to the survey.

Regarding the survey’s outcomes, as reported by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, Bihar’s overall population surpasses 13.07 crore. The Extremely Backward Classes, constituting 36 per cent, emerge as the most substantial social segment, followed by the Other Backward Classes, representing 27.13 per cent.

Additionally, the survey revealed that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, hold the largest share of the population at 14.27 per cent. Dalits, also referred to as the Scheduled Castes, comprise 19.65 per cent of the state’s total population, while nearly 22 lakh individuals (1.68 per cent) belong to Scheduled Tribes.

Lastly, the unreserved category, symbolizing the historically dominant upper castes that wielded political influence before the Mandal wave of the 1990s, accounts for 15.52 per cent of Bihar’s total population.