Delicious Street-Style Sandwich Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for a delicious street-style sandwich:

Ingredients:

2 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 small cucumber, thinly sliced

2-3 lettuce leaves

2-3 slices of cooked chicken or turkey (optional)

2-3 slices of cheese (cheddar, Swiss, or your choice)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Start by buttering one side of each bread slice. This will be the outer side of your sandwich.

2. Lay the lettuce leaves on one of the bread slices.

3. If you’re adding meat, place the chicken or turkey slices on top of the lettuce.

4. Add the cheese slices over the meat.

5. Combine the chopped onion, tomato, and cucumber in a bowl. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

6. Spoon this fresh veggie mixture on top of the cheese.

7. Drizzle with mayonnaise and ketchup, or your preferred condiments.

8. Place the other buttered bread slice on top, buttered side facing outwards.

9. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat.

10. Carefully transfer the sandwich to the hot pan. Grill for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until the bread turns golden brown and crispy.

11. Remove from the pan and allow it to cool for a minute.

12. Cut the sandwich in half diagonally.