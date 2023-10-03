Indian air carrier announces non-stop flights between Kochi and Doha: Details

Kochi: Tata Group-owned Air India has announced non-stop flights between Kochi and Doha in Qatar. The air carrier will operate a daily non-stop service from October 23.

AI953 will depart at 1.30am local time to reach Doha at 3.45am. The return flight AI954 will take off from Doha at 4.45am to land at Kochi at 11.35am (local time). The A320 neo aircraft will offer 162 seats with 150 in Economy and 12 in Business Class. Air India also operates a direct daily flight from Kochi to Dubai.