Kerala experiences school closures due to floods triggered by heavy rains

In the past few days, Kerala has been hit by heavy rains, leading to flooding in various regions of the state and prompting the closure of educational institutions on Tuesday.

The district administration declared a holiday for schools in Kottayam, Vaikom, and Changanassery taluks, where 17 relief camps have been established to accommodate around 246 people affected by the flooding. Furthermore, in Alappuzha, educational institutions in Cherthala and Chengannur taluks, which were running relief camps, were also given a holiday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in some areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts in Kerala. Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for the day in four districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. A yellow alert implies the expectation of heavy rainfall, ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

Kerala has experienced widespread rainfall for the past three to four days, resulting in incidents such as uprooted trees, waterlogging, and collapsed compound walls in various locations. Fortunately, no major casualties have been reported in the state so far.

The heavy downpour has submerged numerous acres of paddy fields in Edathua, a small village in the Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district. The Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in highland areas to remain vigilant due to the continuous rainfall.