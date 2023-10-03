Maharashtra Hospital Deaths: Toll Reaches 31, Numerous Critical

In the past 48 hours, seven more lives, including four newborns, have tragically been lost, bringing the total toll to 31, as reported by the Marathi newspaper Lokmat from Nanded. According to Dean Dr. S R Wakode of Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, “There are 142 admissions in the pediatric department, of which 42 are still critical. Oxygen as well as ventilator facilities are there. The patients are from neighboring districts, including Hingoli, Parbhani, and Washim. Some are from villages in neighboring Telangana.”

The Nanded district collectorate’s official statement reveals that between September 30 and October 1, 24 deaths have occurred. Tragically, among the deceased infants, four were brought to the hospital at the last stage.

Over the past two days, the hospital has seen an influx of patients from rural areas and distant places, many in serious condition. Mhaisekar, speaking on the matter, stated, “A three-member expert committee from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district has been formed with a mandate to submit a report by 1 pm on Tuesday. I am personally visiting the hospital to review the situation.”

Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan stressed the need for the Eknath Shinde government to provide immediate support for medical staff and funds for the Nanded GMCH. Chavan pointed out that despite the hospital having 500 beds, it currently houses around 1,200 patients, putting immense pressure on medical personnel. He plans to seek the intervention of state deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar for additional funds.

The hospital did receive Rs 12 crore in funding this year from the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC), with an additional Rs 4 crore sanctioned by the state government, as stated by the collectorate. However, the dean highlighted ongoing challenges, including vacant nursing positions and a shortage of medical officers.

Chavan suggested involving private doctors to alleviate the burden on the hospital’s medical staff, though he emphasized that it’s ultimately the state government’s decision.

Regarding the supply of medicines, Dr. Wakode stated that the state government had already provided Rs 25 lakh worth of medicines to the hospital. It remains unclear if the Haffkine Institute supplied additional medicines.

It’s important to note that earlier, between August 12 and 13, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane district, witnessed the tragic loss of 18 patients within a 24-hour period, causing widespread concern across the state.