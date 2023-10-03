Nayanthara Takes Her Son to a Temple in Malaysia

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their twin boys’ birthdays in Malaysia, coinciding with the launch of their skincare company. A new image featuring Nayanthara and one of her sons at a temple has surfaced on social media, indicating a recent temple visit during their stay in Malaysia. This particular snapshot has gained significant popularity across various social platforms.

Towards the end of September, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan joyously marked their boys’ first birthday by sharing heartwarming photos from the celebration on their social media profiles.

On October 2, Nayanthara took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself and one of her sons at a temple. Both were elegantly dressed in matching outfits, captured in a serene moment of prayer within the temple’s premises.

Currently, Nayanthara is basking in the success of her recently released film, ‘Jawan,’ which is on track to achieve a remarkable Rs 1,100 crore in worldwide earnings. Additionally, she was recently featured in the film ‘Iraivan,’ starring Jayam Ravi. This continued success underscores her prominence in the Indian film industry.