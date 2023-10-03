Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses launched

Mumbai: Meta Smart Glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban were introduced. Users can livestream videos to Facebook and Instagram using the smart glasses, hands-free. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with standard lenses is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,999), while Polarized lenses and transition lenses are priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and $379 (roughly Rs. 31,500), respectively. It is offered in 150 different custom frame and lens design combinations.

The frame comes with a 12-megapixel camera sensor and an LED unit. Users can use the camera to take photos with a resolution of 3,024 x 4,032 pixels and 1080p videos of up to 60 seconds. With the Meta View app, the users can then share these media files to any other image/ video sharing apps.

Also Read: Oppo launches A18: Details

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also enable first person perspective livestreaming in which a user can stream whatever they are looking at with the glasses on in real time, to their respective Instagram and Facebook profiles. Users can also use the ‘Hey Meta’ prompt to enable handsfree functions.

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform SoC and packs 32GB of inbuilt storage.