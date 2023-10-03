Suresh Gopi Leads BJP March Amid Karuvannur Scam in Thrissur

Protesting against alleged corruption in the cooperative sector in Kerala, the Thrissur committee of the BJP embarked on a foot march in Thrissur. Leading this movement is actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who voiced his dedication to the victims of the notorious Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam during the event.

Speaking to a crowd of BJP activists gathered in Karuvannur, Suresh Gopi emphasized the significance of this march, which is aimed at addressing the issues stemming from the scandal. The march, spanning a distance of 18 km across the district, was inaugurated by BJP state president K Surendran at Karuvannur in Irinjalakuda.

This demonstration is part of the larger political landscape as BJP has named Suresh Gopi as the NDA candidate for Thrissur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, amidst the political fervor, there are allegations from the CPM side, claiming that the Enforcement Directorate is filing cases against CPM leaders to bolster Suresh Gopi’s chances. In response, BJP state president K Surendran has countered these claims by accusing the CPM of protecting individuals involved in money laundering cases. The march is set to conclude in front of Thrissur Corporation around 7 pm, making a strong statement in the ongoing political discourse.