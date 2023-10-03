UN Security Council to authorise a foreign security mission to Haiti to fight violent gangs

The United Nations Security Council has granted authorization for a foreign security mission to be deployed to Haiti, responding to the country’s request for assistance in combatting violent gangs that have taken control of its capital, Port-au-Prince, over the past year.

Haiti’s Foreign Minister, Jean Victor Geneus, expressed gratitude for the council’s decision, emphasizing that it signifies solidarity with a population facing significant distress and offers hope to those who have long suffered.

The resolution adopted by the 15-member council, which was drafted by the United States and Ecuador, empowers the Multinational Security Support mission to take “all necessary measures,” a term indicating the potential use of force.

China and Russia chose to abstain from the vote, expressing concerns about authorizing the broad use of force under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter. However, the majority of council members, 13 in total, voted in favor of the resolution.

Senior U.S. diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis highlighted the importance of the decision, stating that it represents a new approach to preserving global peace and security and addresses the repeated calls for assistance from a member state facing a multi-dimensional crisis, including escalating gang violence.

In addition to authorizing the security mission, the Security Council extended a U.N. arms embargo to cover all gangs, a measure supported by China. Haitian officials have asserted that many of the firearms used by gangs are believed to be imported from the United States. Previously, the embargo only targeted specific individuals.

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun underscored the significance of this decision, suggesting that had the council taken this step earlier, Haiti’s security situation might not have deteriorated to its current state.

The delay in responding to Haiti’s request for assistance was attributed to the challenge of finding a country willing to lead a security assistance mission. In July, Kenya stepped forward with a commitment to provide 1,000 police personnel. The Bahamas also pledged 150 individuals, while Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda expressed their willingness to contribute.