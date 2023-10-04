23 Army Personnel Disappear in Sikkim Flash Floods

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, twenty-three Indian army personnel were reported missing following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Sikkim. According to officials, the cloudburst occurred over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, resulting in a sudden flash flood in the Teesta River within the Lachen valley. The situation was further exacerbated by the release of water from a nearby dam, leading to the submersion of army camps and vehicles. The Army camp, situated along the banks of the Teesta River, was hit by the floods around 1.30 am.

Defence officials have confirmed that several establishments along the valley have been adversely affected, and they are currently engaged in efforts to ascertain further details regarding the incident. The release of water from the Chungthang dam caused an abrupt surge in water levels downstream, reaching heights of up to 15-20 feet. This surge also impacted army vehicles parked near Bardang, close to Singtam.

Regrettably, at present, twenty-three army personnel have been reported as missing, and a total of 41 vehicles have been submerged in the slush caused by the flash flood. Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with hopes of locating the missing personnel and minimizing the damage caused by this unfortunate natural disaster.