Chinese authorities ban a Mongolian theatre production by shutting down the power to the theatre

Chinese authorities have taken steps to prohibit a Mongolian theatre production by shutting off the electricity supply to the Ulaan Theatre in Hohhot, located in China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia, where the production was originally scheduled to be performed.

In addition to the power shutdown, Chinese authorities have prevented 130 production staff members from entering the theatre and have subjected the cast to constant surveillance.

Thousands of theatergoers who had already purchased tickets for the performance were abruptly turned away with no valid explanation, and this occurred just 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the first performance.

The production, titled “The Mongol Khan,” is slated to open at the London Coliseum next month. This recent ban is part of an escalating pattern of cultural suppression by the Chinese government.

In recent years, Beijing has intensified its crackdown on Mongolian language, culture, and history in an attempt to assimilate the diminishing Mongolian population into the dominant Han Chinese majority.

The Chinese government claims that these actions are aimed at promoting “national unity,” but, in reality, the bans are an attempt to erase Mongolian culture and identity.

Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, has been cautious in managing its relationship with its powerful neighbor and largest trading partner. The director of “The Mongol Khan,” Hero Baatar, remains determined to bring the production to London, despite facing obstacles in China.

Mongolian artists and cultural advocates have frequently expressed their concerns and are actively working to preserve their culture.

“The production team of 130 members, which includes six British nationals, was evicted from the theatre premises where £2 million ($3.8 million) worth of set and technical equipment had been set up,” explained a spokeswoman for “The Mongol Khan.” She further noted that the production team was also prohibited from wearing traditional Mongolian attire in public.