Income Tax Officials Raid AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Home in Money Laundering Probe

Early Wednesday morning, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a raid at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh as part of their investigation into the money laundering case associated with the Delhi excise policy. This probe also extends to other individuals connected to the case.

Sanjay Singh, a 51-year-old Member of Parliament representing AAP in the Rajya Sabha, has had his staff and associates previously questioned by the ED regarding this matter. The case revolves around allegations that the Delhi government’s excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22, which granted licenses to liquor traders, may have allowed cartelization and favored certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes. It’s important to note that the AAP has vehemently denied these allegations.

In the aftermath of this controversy, the excise policy was annulled, and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI investigation. Consequently, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This move underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing legal scrutiny of the entire situation.