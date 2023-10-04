Joaquin Phoenix, who played Arthur Fleck in the 2019 film Joker is all set to revive the role in a sequel

The Joker, a character of great renown whose cinematic legacy has been marked by its peculiar and diverse interpretations over the years, is poised for a chilling return. Joaquin Phoenix, who captivated audiences with his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the 2019 film Joker, is all prepared to reprise the role in a sequel. This upcoming film is said to be a musical, marking a significant departure from the original, which was a dark character study of a man descending into madness.

Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to share a poignant image that captures Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in the midst of a crowd of people walking in the rain, shielded beneath an array of vibrant umbrellas. The image conveys a sense of solitude within the bustling city, hinting at the brooding atmosphere that the film is expected to evoke. While the image provides a visual glimpse of what lies ahead, it remains silent regarding the sequel’s storyline, leaving fans to ponder the dark path that Arthur Fleck will traverse.

As the details surrounding the plot are enshrouded in secrecy, the film’s title, Joker: Folie à Deux, offers a cryptic hint. Translated from French, Folie à Deux means “shared madness by two people in close association.”