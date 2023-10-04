NASA’s ‘six-wheeled geologist,’ the Perseverance rover captures a Martian dust devil on camera

NASA’s Perseverance rover, often referred to as the ‘six-wheeled geologist,’ has captured footage of a Martian dust devil in action. The video was recorded on August 30, 2023, marking the 899th Martian day or sol of the mission.

Dust devils on Mars are akin to tornadoes seen on Earth, although they tend to be smaller in scale. However, the dust devil recently observed by NASA was exceptional, with calculations based on its shadow indicating a height of approximately two kilometers (1.2 miles). This height surpasses the average tornado height experienced in the United States each year and is about five times the height of the Empire State Building.

According to Mark Lemmon, a planetary scientist affiliated with the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado, the shadow cast by the dust devil offers valuable insights into its height. Most dust devils are typically vertical columns, and based on this configuration, its height is estimated to be around 1.2 miles (2 kilometers).

The dust devil was spotted by the Perseverance rover in a region known as “Thorofare Ridge,” situated approximately 2.5 miles (four kilometers) away from the rover’s location. It was traveling at a speed of approximately 12 mph (19 kilometers per hour) and had an estimated width of 200 feet (60 meters).

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) has shared a video of the dust devil, comprised of 21 frames and sped up 20 times to provide a clearer view of the tornado.

Dust devils play a crucial role in moving and redistributing dust across Mars, assisting scientists in gaining a better understanding of the planet’s atmosphere and enhancing weather models. The Perseverance rover is a vital component of NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration strategy, which includes the Artemis missions to the Moon.