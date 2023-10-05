Due to water crisis, MK Stalin announces assistance for Cauvery delta farmers

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has pledged relief for farmers in the state’s Cauvery Delta region whose crops were ruined by a lack of water.

On June 12, the Mettur dam was made available for kuruvai crop production. Farmers in the Delta region are having issues since Karnataka isn’t delivering enough Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

According to a statement from the chief minister, the shortage of water caused standing crops on 40,000 acres of agricultural land to be destroyed.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) administration has consequently issued a compensation of Rs 13,500 per hectare for the farmers whose crops have been impacted.

Numerous farmer groups have been protesting the Karnataka government for not providing enough Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu over the past few days in the Delta districts of Trichy and Thanjavur. They have also urged the DMK administration to become involved in the situation.

Karnataka has argued that the state does not have enough water in its reservoirs as a result of the bad monsoon and has resisted the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has therefore been receiving less water than the amount set forth in the monthly schedule established by the Supreme Court in the Cauvery water dispute case.