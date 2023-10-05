ICC World Cup Opener: Kiwis Choose to Field vs. England

In the inaugural match of the ICC World Cup, New Zealand’s acting-captain, Tom Latham, emerged victorious in the toss and decided to put England in to bat. However, England faced a challenge as they were missing key all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was not yet fully fit for the match.

These two cricketing giants have a rich history in the World Cup, having faced each other 10 times, with both teams securing victory five times each. England notably clinched their maiden World Cup victory in the previous edition in 2019 on home soil, with the famous boundary count rule coming into play.

Here are the line-ups for both teams in this exciting encounter:

**England:**

– Jonny Bairstow

– Dawid Malan

– Joe Root

– Harry Brook

– Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper)

– Liam Livingstone

– Moeen Ali

– Sam Curran

– Chris Woakes

– Adil Rashid

– Mark Wood

**New Zealand:**

– Devon Conway

– Will Young

– Rachin Ravindra

– Daryl Mitchell

– Tom Latham (captain & wicketkeeper)

– Glenn Phillips

– Mark Chapman

– Mitchell Santner

– James Neesham

– Matt Henry

– Trent Boult

It’s sure to be an exciting clash between these two formidable teams, with cricket fans eagerly anticipating the outcome.