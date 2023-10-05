Kuwait Frees Malayali Nurses Held for Residency Law Breach

After enduring a harrowing three-week ordeal in Kuwaiti jails on charges of violating residency laws, a group of 34 Indian nurses, including 19 from Kerala, have finally been granted their freedom. Their release came at a crucial juncture, as deportation proceedings were underway. Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, intervened to secure their release, ensuring that they were liberated from incarceration and immediately taken to a hospital for a thorough medical examination.

This predicament began when these nurses were detained during a raid conducted by officials from the Kuwait Human Resources Committee at a private clinic located in Maliya, Kuwait City. According to the Kuwait Home Ministry, the nurses were alleged to lack the necessary licenses and qualifications required to work in Kuwait. However, the families of the Keralite nurses fervently asserted that their loved ones were indeed qualified professionals who had been working in Kuwait with proper work visas and sponsorships. Some had dedicated three to ten years of their lives to the same clinic.

Notably, individuals from various countries, such as the Philippines, Egypt, and Iran, also found themselves ensnared in similar charges. The clinic in question was owned by an Iranian national, and, according to the nurses’ relatives, a dispute between the owner and the sponsor was the catalyst for the unexpected raid and subsequent arrests.

In their hour of distress, the families of the Malayali nurses turned to the Union Government and the Indian Embassy, beseeching their intervention for the early release of their loved ones. This intervention ultimately paved the way for their liberation from the clutches of uncertainty and incarceration.