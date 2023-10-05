Maldives President meets Indian envoy, aiming to strengthen ties with sovereignty respect

India’s High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, met the newly elected Maldivian President, Mohammad Muizzu, on Wednesday. During the meeting, Mahawar conveyed a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed eagerness to build upon their constructive discussions to further strengthen the India-Maldives relationship. President Muizzu, who hails from the Progressive Party, engaged in discussions with the Indian envoy about enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

President Muizzu met with several foreign envoys, including the British High Commissioner Caron Röhsler and the Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin. Muizzu emphasized his commitment to advancing the Maldives-India relationship, grounded in the principle of respecting each other’s sovereignty, and strengthening the long-standing special bond between the two countries. He also expressed confidence that India would honor the Maldivian people’s decision to protect their sovereignty.

High Commissioner Mahawar reaffirmed India’s dedication to enhancing relations with the Maldives and providing comprehensive support for the nation’s developmental needs while respecting its independence and sovereignty. Additionally, India expressed readiness to discuss the restructuring of debt repayment. President Muizzu is set to be sworn in on November 17, and he has signaled a desire for foreign militaries, including Indian soldiers, to leave the country, aligning with the will of the Maldivian citizens. The political landscape suggests a shift toward closer ties with China under the present government, despite India’s past assistance under the Neighbourhood First policy.