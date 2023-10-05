Mirzapur Men Arrested for Robbing Goa-Tvm Night Train Passengers

Two individuals hailing from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, with a history of targeting passengers on overnight trains along the Goa-Thiruvananthapuram route, found themselves in custody at Mangaluru. Abhay Rajsingh and Harishankar Giri were apprehended at Mangalore Railway Station, and law enforcement recovered 16 sovereigns of gold and other valuables in their possession.

An RPF officer commented on the recent spate of robberies along the Goa-Thiruvananthapuram rail stretch, stating, “In the past two weeks, there have been a few robberies along the Goa-Thiruvananthapuram rail stretch. Many lost gold jewellery and cash.”

The breakthrough in this case came through a collaborative investigation by the Crime Intelligence Branch of Palakkad RPF and the Mangalore Junction RPF Special Squad.

Regarding their modus operandi, investigators revealed that the duo would travel to Goa, board trains bound for Thiruvananthapuram, carry out their robberies, and then return to Goa by train before departing for Uttar Pradesh. Shockingly, they didn’t spare passengers who were awake during the night.

Preliminary findings suggest that Abhay Rajsingh and Harishankar Giri might have committed similar crimes in other parts of the country. Consequently, they were handed over to the Mangalore RPF for further proceedings.