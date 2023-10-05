New bus route from UAE to Oman announced

Dubai: A new bus service from the UAE to Oman has been announced. The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced the new bus service.

The bus service will connect Ras Al Khaimah with Musandam in Oman. The service will begin from October 6, 2023. The bus service will begin at the main bus station (Al Dhait South) in Ras Al Khaimah and will have 2 stops in the Emirates at Al Rams and Shaam area. At Musandam Governorate, the service will begin and end at Wilayat of Khasab with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf and Qada area.

Two journeys have been scheduled at 8am and 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with a total travel time of approximately 3 hours. The journey cost on the one side is priced at Dh50 and can be booked on the official website of RAKTA, the RAKBUS application, on the bus and at the bus station.