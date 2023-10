Al Ain: Al Ain Zoo has announced new opening hours for this winter season. The popular tourist attraction will welcome visitors from 9am to 6pm every day. Al Ain Safari tours run from 9am to 5pm every day.

The zoo was opened in 1968. The 400-hectare zoo is home to more than 4,000 animals, including oryx, giraffes, Barbary sheep, rhinos, tigers and lions.