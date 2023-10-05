Ramaswamy criticizes Zelenskyy’s request for additional US funding for Ukrainian elections

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential hopeful, has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal for additional funding from the United States to facilitate elections in the war-torn nation. Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur, confidently stated that he is well on his path to securing the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

In an interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy defended his stance that, if elected as the U.S. president, he would reduce aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that it’s crucial to be candid with the American people about the situation. While acknowledging Vladimir Putin’s dictatorial actions, he pointed out that it doesn’t automatically imply that Ukraine is a virtuous actor in this scenario.

Ramaswamy stated, “This (Ukraine) is a country that has banned 11 opposition parties. This is a country that has consolidated all media into one state media arm, whose president just last week was praising a Nazi in his own ranks, has threatened the United States not to hold its own normal elections this year unless it gets more funding.” He expressed his concerns regarding Ukraine’s political landscape.

Despite currently ranking third and fourth in major national polls, Ramaswamy firmly asserted that he is on track to becoming the Republican Party’s nominee for the upcoming presidential election. His comments highlight his stance on foreign aid, particularly in the context of Ukraine, which is a notable topic in U.S. politics given the ongoing geopolitical situation.