Renowned Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Neha Dhupia is all set to make her OTT series debut

Renowned Bollywood actress and entrepreneur, Neha Dhupia, is gearing up to make her presence felt in the digital realm with her inaugural venture into the world of OTT entertainment, in the form of her first digital series.

Recognized for her unconventional choice of roles, her work in various acting projects, and her captivating on-screen charisma, Neha Dhupia’s decision to embrace the digital medium underscores her dynamic approach to her craft. The show, thoughtfully designed with a focus on humor centered around family dynamics, will be filmed in both Mumbai and Delhi. It is being directed by a newcomer and is scheduled to commence production in late October.

Expressing her enthusiasm for this significant milestone, Neha Dhupia shared, “I am delighted to be a part of this fantastic project, which not only marks my debut in the OTT series arena but also presents a fun concept. I can’t wait to explore a whole new range of idiosyncrasies woven into the project and script.”

The show delves into contemporary human relationships, offering insights from the perspective of a nuclear family. The shooting for the series is anticipated to commence in late October. Neha had previously appeared in “Lust Stories,” an anthology of short films produced by Ashi Dua. Her current project marks her maiden foray into a full-fledged digital series.

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in the thriller “A Thursday,” in which she co-starred with Yami Gautam. In the film, Dhupia portrayed the character of ACP Catherine Alvarez, a pregnant police officer. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie featured Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles.