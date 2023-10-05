Shobana Delights in Jerash: Exploring Ancient Roman City in Jordan

Renowned actress and dancer, Shobana, recently embarked on a captivating journey to the historic Roman city of Jerash in Jordan. She enthusiastically shared her experience through an Instagram video, featuring a group of musicians. Shobana remarked, “I’m at the Roman city of Jerash. They have a ritual in which they perform something like us, before the beginning of a performance.”

Jerash, an emblem of Roman architectural brilliance beyond Italy, ranks high among Jordan’s premier tourist destinations. The city’s rich heritage spans approximately 6,500 years, once thriving as a cosmopolitan hub.

Situated just 48 km from Jordan’s capital, Amman, and 40 km south of Irbid, Jerash stands as the country’s second most visited site, following the renowned Nabataean city of Petra. Its history is marked by significant milestones, evolving from ‘Garshu’ in its early days to ‘Gerasa’ and finally ‘Jerash.’ In the fourth century BC, under Alexander the Great’s rule, Jerash transformed from a modest village into a thriving metropolis. In 63 BC, General Pompey brought Jerash into the Roman empire, elevating it to a prominent city within the Decapolis League.

However, the city’s prosperity dwindled during the third century AD due to attacks by Persians and Arabs, coupled with devastating earthquakes. Eventually, Jerash was abandoned by its residents, left to succumb to nature’s whims. In 1806, the ruins hidden beneath layers of sand were rediscovered by German traveler Ulrich Jasper Seetzen. Archaeological exploration commenced in 1925 and continues to unveil Jerash’s secrets.

Nestled at an elevation of 500 meters above sea level, Jerash enjoys a temperate climate year-round. The surrounding region thrives with fertility, thanks to an ancient water storage system that irrigates the fields consistently. Olive, plum, fig, wheat, eucalyptus, and deodar trees grace the hills and plains surrounding this ancient city.

Today, Jerash’s ruins are meticulously preserved, offering visitors the opportunity to stroll along ancient colonnaded streets, explore theaters, public baths, and fountains. The Jerash Visitors’ Center at the South Gate serves as the entry point, welcoming travelers to this captivating journey through time.