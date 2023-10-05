Siddharth’s ‘Chithha’: Mixed Reactions from Telugu Distributors

Despite facing unwarranted controversies, Siddharth’s recent release, ‘Chithha,’ has enjoyed significant fan appreciation and critical acclaim since its launch on September 28, 2023. The film successfully premiered in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on the scheduled date. Nevertheless, the Telugu-speaking regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana encountered a release delay due to limited screen availability.

During a press conference held in Hyderabad, Siddharth openly addressed the reasons behind this delay. He articulated, “In Tamil Nadu, Red Giant Movies and Udhayanidhi Stalin sir watched the film, loved it, and secured the Tamil distribution rights. In Kerala, the esteemed distributor Gokulam Gopalan sir, after viewing the film, remarked that he hadn’t seen such a film in over 55 years. In Karnataka, KRG Studios, known for ‘KGF,’ watched the film and acquired the Karnataka distribution rights. However, in the Telugu market, doubts arose regarding whether audiences would embrace a Siddharth film. To this, I responded that if I craft a good film, the audience will surely come. Ideally, this film should have been released on the 28th, but securing theaters proved challenging. Fortunately, Sunil sir from Asian Films recognized the film’s potential and reached out to me. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Sunil sir and Janvi for their invaluable support.”