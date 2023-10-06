Court permits Enforcement Directorate 5-day custody of AAP’s MP Sanjay Singh

In a recent development, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) five-day custody of Sanjay Singh, a Member of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sanjay Singh’s arrest took place on Wednesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation connected to a previously invalidated excise policy corruption case.

Special Court Judge MK Nagpal has extended the ED’s custody of the AAP MP until Monday, October 10, despite the agency’s request for a ten-day remand. The ED expressed the need to interrogate Sanjay Singh further, particularly in connection with digital evidence related to the case. During the hearing, it was revealed that Singh’s phone had been seized and that he needed to be confronted with other individuals involved in the case.

Sanjay Singh’s legal counsel, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, expressed frustration with the ongoing investigation, stating, “This case investigation keeps going and will never end.” He also highlighted the involvement of liquor businessman Dinesh Arora, who had initially been accused by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED but later became an approver in the case.