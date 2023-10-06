Delhi HC to consider petition opposing Purkayastha Chakravarty’s arrest in Newsclick controversy

The Delhi High Court has agreed to expedite the hearing of a petition regarding the arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, the founder of NewsClick, and Amit Chakravarty, the head of the human resources department. They are facing charges under the anti-terror law, UAPA.

The urgency of the matter was stressed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who brought it before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. Sibal argued that the arrests were carried out unlawfully and in defiance of decisions made by the Supreme Court.

In response to Sibal’s plea, the bench, which also included Justice Sanjeev Narula, agreed to schedule a prompt hearing for the case.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were apprehended by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday, and NewsClick’s office in Delhi was subsequently sealed. The portal has been accused of accepting funds to disseminate pro-China propaganda.

A trial court in Delhi, on Thursday, directed the city police to provide the arrested individuals with a copy of the FIR, invoking both a 2016 Supreme Court order and a 2010 order from the Delhi High Court.

In summary, the Delhi High Court has acknowledged the urgency of a case involving the arrest of NewsClick’s founder and HR department head, who face charges under the UAPA. The arrests have raised legal concerns, prompting an expedited hearing.