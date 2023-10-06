Madhavan’s visit to FTII following his appointment as chairman

R Madhavan, the renowned actor, made his inaugural visit to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune after his recent appointment as the chairman of this prestigious institution. The visit, which occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, featured extensive interactions with FTII students, faculty, and staff, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

In a significant development, Madhavan was designated as the President of the FTII Society and appointed as the Chairman of key bodies within the institute, including the governing council, academic council, and standing finance committee. This appointment signifies his commitment to contributing to the institute’s governance and its academic and financial operations.

During his visit, Madhavan held meetings with the leaders of academic departments and actively engaged with student representatives to gather their valuable insights and expectations. This demonstrates his dedication to understanding and addressing the concerns and needs of the FTII community.

Madhavan praised the FTII for its successful management of over 450 short courses under the open learning vertical, the Center for Open Learning. Additionally, he acknowledged the institute’s role in organizing fee-free short courses nationwide for learners from tribal communities, as part of the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. This reflects the FTII’s commitment to inclusivity and education.

Furthermore, Madhavan emphasized the significance of maintaining a childlike enthusiasm, which he regarded as a driving force for fostering creativity and achieving excellence. His visit to the FTII marks the beginning of his role as chairman, and his engagement with the institution showcases his dedication to promoting excellence in the field of film and television education.