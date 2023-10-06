Mahabalipuram Shore Temple: India’s Pioneering Green Energy Archaeological Site

The Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, a UNESCO world heritage site, has recently gained recognition as India’s inaugural Green Energy Archaeological Site. This prestigious distinction is the result of a collaborative effort between the local authorities, Renault Nissan Technology, Business Centre India (Renault Nissan Tech), and Hand in Hand India as part of a green heritage project.

Under this initiative, the entire illumination of the temple will be powered by solar energy. Three solar power plants, each with a 10-kilowatt capacity, have been strategically installed to fulfill the temple’s energy requirements, with surplus energy being directed back into the grid. This sustainable approach not only conserves energy but also minimizes environmental impact.

In addition to the solar power project, the Shore Temple has introduced various other amenities for visitors. Solar energy will not only light up every corner of the temple but will also support a newly implemented reverse osmosis plant, ensuring a clean drinking water supply for visitors. For the convenience of elderly, disabled, and pregnant visitors, electric buggies operated by local women have been introduced, reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional fuel-based vehicles.

Furthermore, recognizing the growing popularity of electric vehicles, a charging station with three units has been established on-site. These initiatives collectively set an inspiring example for global tourism destinations, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. The Shore Temple, situated on the picturesque Bay of Bengal shore, welcomes visitors from 6 am to 6 pm, offering not only historical and cultural significance but also a sustainable and eco-friendly experience.