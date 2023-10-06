NASA to send a high-tech spacecraft called Psyche to an asteroid 16 Psyche

NASA is preparing to launch the Psyche spacecraft on an extraordinary mission to explore the asteroid of the same name, 16 Psyche. This pioneering mission seeks to investigate a metal-rich asteroid, offering invaluable insights into the formation of rocky celestial bodies within our solar system.

The spacecraft’s launch is scheduled for Thursday, October 12, departing from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, embarking on a journey spanning a staggering 2.2 billion miles.

Key Highlights of NASA’s Psyche Asteroid Mission:

Mission Objective:

According to findings derived from Earth-based radar and optical telescopes, scientists suspect that the asteroid Psyche might constitute the metal-rich core of a planetesimal, a foundational element in the creation of rocky planets that never fully coalesced. This celestial body may have undergone intense collisions with other significant entities during its early development, shedding its outer rocky layers. Consequently, the exploration of Psyche promises to yield valuable information about the tumultuous history of cosmic collisions and the accumulation of material responsible for the genesis of planets.

Collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU):

The Psyche asteroid mission represents a collaborative endeavor between NASA and Arizona State University (ASU). Leading the mission is Lindy Elkins Tanton, who serves as the principal investigator and is affiliated with ASU. The mission is overseen by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California on behalf of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. JPL is tasked with system engineering, integration and testing, as well as mission operations.

Launch Operations Managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program:

NASA’s Launch Services Program, situated at the Kennedy Space Center, is responsible for the management of launch operations and the procurement of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the chosen launch vehicle for the mission.

The upcoming launch of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft marks an extraordinary leap in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos, providing a unique opportunity to investigate an asteroid with an intriguingly metal-rich composition and unlock critical insights into the formation of celestial bodies within our solar system.