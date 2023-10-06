Residential buildings in Kharkiv’s eastern region hit in a strike by Russian forces

Russian forces struck residential buildings in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old boy and injuries to nearly two dozen other individuals, according to Ukrainian officials on Friday (Oct 6).

Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, is situated in a region bordering Russia and has experienced regular shelling since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of the previous year.

Igor Klymenko remarked, “Another targeted attack by Russia on civilians. The body of a 10-year-old child was found beneath the rubble.”

Regional governor Oleg Synyegubov confirmed that 23 individuals, including an 11-month-old infant, sustained injuries. Search operations are still ongoing.

According to Synyegubov and the police service, Russian cruise missiles struck the city twice.

“One of the missiles struck a roadway, breaking windows in neighboring homes. The second missile hit a three-story residential building, resulting in a fire,” Synyegubov explained.

The Kharkiv region of Ukraine was targeted less than 24 hours after more than 50 people were killed in the same region in one of Russia’s deadliest strikes.

Ukraine’s air force asserted on Friday (Oct 6) that it had shot down 25 of the 33 Russian attack drones launched overnight across the region.

On the Telegram messaging platform, the Air Force reported that they had downed 25 Shahed 131 and 136 drones in six regions, including Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipro. They did not specify the targets struck by the remaining eight drones.

Previously, the governor of the southern Odesa region reported that port infrastructure in the Izmail district was targeted by drones. Oleg Kiper revealed on Telegram that they had destroyed three drones involved in that attack and noted that there were no casualties, although a grain storage facility sustained damage.

Ukrainian defense forces on Telegram confirmed that eight additional drones were destroyed in the southern Mykolaiv region.