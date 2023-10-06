Sanjay Singh’s close aides demanded to appear before ED in liquor policy case

Sanjay Singh, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and his close associates have been called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate about the Delhi liquor policy issue. On Friday, October 6, Vivek Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra, who are regarded as the imprisoned AAP leader’s close friends, would appear before the ED.

As part of its request for Singh’s custody in relation to its investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case, the ED named Sarvesh Mishra on Thursday. The central investigation agency claims that Sarvesh received Rs 1 crore on Sanjay Singh’s behalf.

According to sources, the ED would likely examine Sanjay Singh as well as Vivek Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra about the matter.

Sanjay Singh has been detained by the central authority till October 10. He is the organization’s third arrest of an AAP leader in more than a year.

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain had already been detained in separate investigations.

After spending more than ten hours being interrogated at his home on Wednesday, Sanjay Singh was taken into custody. Additionally, the ED searched his home and the locations of other people connected to the AAP MP.