Seven fatalities, over 40 injuries in Mumbai building fire; 30 rescued

A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, where a residential building, initially identified as Jay Bhavani but later corrected to Jay Sandesh, was engulfed in a devastating fire. The blaze, which remains of unknown origin, began around 3 am. This unfortunate incident claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two minors, while leaving over 40 others injured, some critically.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) played a crucial role in the rescue efforts, successfully evacuating approximately 30 residents from the seven-story structure, including from the building’s terrace. The injured victims were promptly transported to a trauma center in Jogeshwari and the Cooper Hospital in Juhu. Tragically, six individuals, among them two minors and two women, were declared dead by doctors, with another person succumbing to injuries during treatment.

The fire was a fierce one, quickly surrounding the entire building before the firefighters arrived at the scene. It resulted in the complete destruction of shops, scrap materials, and two-wheelers on the ground floor. The firefighting operation was a formidable effort, requiring the deployment of more than eight fire engines and various firefighting equipment, ultimately taking nearly three hours to extinguish the blaze.

Government officials, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed their condolences and pledged support to the affected families. As the BMC continues its efforts, there is ongoing concern about the possibility of additional victims in private hospitals. Civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is expected to visit the hospitals where the injured are receiving treatment to assess the situation further.