Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity bBenchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on October 6. BSE Sensex settled at 65,995.63, up 364.06 points or 0.55%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,653.50, up 107.70 points or 0.55%.

About 2229 shares advanced, 1291 shares declined, and 156 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consumer Products. Top losers included HUL, ONGC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints.

Also Read: Speed reduction announced on key road in UAE

All the sectoral indices ended higher with realty index up 3%, while Information Technology, FMCG, Metal, Auto, Power, Healthcare up 0.4-1%. Broader indices performed inline with main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5% each.