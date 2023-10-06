Stones found on Maharashtra railway track prevented train accident

On Friday, Maharashtra avoided a train accident. On the Pune-Mumbai railway track, stones were found at several locations by railway personnel.

A railroad official confirmed the incident and claimed that naughty individuals tried to purposefully derailed the train.

While inspecting the tracks, the train crew came upon the stones.

The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express was forced to make an emergency halt earlier this week after the locomotive pilots observed stones blocking the railroad route.

Later, the Rajasthan Police said that two kids who were playing on the tracks put the stones and rods there.