Telangana initiates ‘CM’s Breakfast Scheme’ for government school students

On Friday, Telangana introduced the “Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme” with the goal of providing breakfast to approximately 2.3 million students in government schools. The scheme was officially inaugurated by Telangana Ministers, including KT Rama Rao, at various locations.

Minister Rama Rao, responsible for IT and Industries, emphasized that this scheme would be rolled out in all 27,147 government schools across the state. He praised the nutritional value and taste of the breakfast provided and urged officials to maintain food quality and regularly conduct quality tests.

Notably, Telangana’s scheme extends to students up to class 10, a broader coverage compared to a similar initiative in Tamil Nadu, which caters to students in classes I to V. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his desire to extend this program to a wider age group.

Originally planned for launch on October 24, Vijaya Dashami day, the scheme’s implementation was expedited. It encompasses all students attending government and local body schools on regular school days, addressing concerns about the nutritional well-being of school children and offering relief to working mothers, as stated in a government order.

In sum, the “Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme” in Telangana is a comprehensive effort to ensure that students in government schools receive a nutritious breakfast, fostering their overall health and aiding working parents.