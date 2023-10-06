To meet governor of Bengal, Trinamool to send three-person delegation to Darjeeling

On Saturday, a three-person team from the Trianmool Congress will travel to Darjeeling to meet with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. However, the party would maintain its sit-in outside Kolkata’s Raj Bhavan till the governor talks with the delegation.

Mahua Moitra, Pradip Mazumdar, and Kalyan Banerjee made up the delegation of three people.

Abhishek Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress members are protesting in front of the Raj Bhavan against the alleged withholding of West Bengal’s MGNREGA payments by the central government.

On Thursday evening, Governor Bose traveled to North Bengal’s flood-affected districts before departing for Delhi.

Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the Trinamool Congress, attacked Governor Bose on Thursday, claiming that the party was opposed to the ‘zamindari culture of Raj Bhavan.’

The TMC held a two-day protest in New Delhi over the alleged failure to pay MGNREGA dues and housing programs for low-income households. This was followed by the demonstration outside Raj Bhavan.