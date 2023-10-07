18 killed, 27 injured in bus accident

Mexico City: In a tragic incident, at least 18 people lost their lives and 27 others were injured as a bus carrying migrants overturned in southern Mexico. The accident happened on a highway linking Oaxaca and the neighboring state of Puebla.

Most of the victims were migrants from Venezuela and Peru. According to the National Immigration Institute in Mexico, the dead include 2 women and 3 children. The bus was carrying a total of 55 migrants.

Thousands of migrants from different countries have been travelling across Mexico in buses, overcrowded trailers and atop freight trains in an attempt to reach the US-Mexican border. On Sunday, at least 10 Cuban migrants were killed and 25 injured when a cargo truck carrying them overturned in the southern state of Chiapas.

In early August, at least 18 people died and 23 were injured after a bus carrying local passengers and migrants plunged into a ravine in the state of Nayarit.