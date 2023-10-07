Asian Games 2023: Team India’s full schedule

Hangzhou: Team India has already won 100 medals at the Asian Games 2023. 7 more medals are assured – compound archery (3), kabaddi (2), men’s cricket (1) and badminton (1). All the finals in these events will happen on Saturday.
Asian Games Schedule October 7 Saturday: Full List Of Indians In Action:
1. Archery
Aditi Gopichand Vs R Z Fadhly (INA) – Compound Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match – 06:10 IST
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Vs C. So (KOR) – Compound Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match – 06:30 IST
Abhishek Verma Vs Ojas Deotale (IND) – Compound Men’s Individual Gold Medal Match – 07:10 IST
2. Badminton
Satwik/Chirag Vs – Choi S/Kim W (KOR) Men’s Doubles Final – 11:30 IST Onwards
3. Canoeing & Kayaking
Shubham Kewat & Hitesh Kewat – Men’s Kayak Semifinal – 06:55 IST
Shubham Kewat & Hitesh Kewat – Men’s Kayak Final (If Qualified) – 11:52 IST
4. Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s Team Round 9 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 9 – 12:30 IST
5. Cricket
Men’s Team Vs Afghanistan – Men’s Cricket Gold Medal Match – 11:30 IST
6. Hockey
Women’s Team Vs Japan – Women’s Classification (3rd – 4th) – 13:30 IST
7. Ju-Jitsu
Uma Maheshwar Reddy Vs S. Suntra (THA) – Men 85kg Elimination Round of 32 to Victory Ceremony – 06:30 IST onwards
Kiran Kumari Vs K. Bayarmaa (MGL) – Women -63Kg Elimination Round of 16 to Victory Ceremony – 06:30 onwards
Amarjeet Singh Vs A. Bayarkhuu (MGL) – Men 85kg Elimination Round of 32 to Victory Ceremony – 06:30 IST onwards
8. Kabaddi
Women’s Team Vs Chinese Taipei – Women’s Kabaddi Finals – 07:00 IST
Men’s Team Vs Iran – Men’s Kabaddi Finals – 12:30 IST
9. Roller Skating
Greeshma & Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Finals – 08:30 IST
10. Soft Tennis
Raga Vs Ma Yue (CHN) – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal & Victory Ceremony (If Qualified) – 07:30 IST onwards
Aniket Vs A. Y S Chang (TPE) – Men’s Singles Second Stage & Victory Ceremony (If Qualified) – 7:30 IST onwards
11. Sport Climbing
Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque – W Individual Boulder Semi-final – 06:30 IST
Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque – W Individual Lead Semi-final – 10:50 IST
Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque – W Individual Boulder Final (If Qualified) – 16:05 IST
Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque – W Individual Lead Final (If Qualified)- 18:00 IST
12. Volleyball
Indian Team Vs Hong Kong – Women’s Volleyball 9th to 10th Classification Match – 08:00 IST
13. Wrestling
Yash Vs C Chhoeun (CAM) – M 74kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards
Deepak Punia Vs M. Sharipov (BRN) – M 86 Kg FS Qualification Round to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards
Vicky Vs A. Yergali – M 97 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards
Sumit Vs A. Lazarev (KGZ) – Men’s Freestyle 125Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards
