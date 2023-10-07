Asian Games 2023: Team India’s full schedule

Hangzhou: Team India has already won 100 medals at the Asian Games 2023. 7 more medals are assured – compound archery (3), kabaddi (2), men’s cricket (1) and badminton (1). All the finals in these events will happen on Saturday.

Asian Games Schedule October 7 Saturday: Full List Of Indians In Action:

1. Archery

Aditi Gopichand Vs R Z Fadhly (INA) – Compound Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match – 06:10 IST

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Vs C. So (KOR) – Compound Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match – 06:30 IST

Abhishek Verma Vs Ojas Deotale (IND) – Compound Men’s Individual Gold Medal Match – 07:10 IST

2. Badminton

Satwik/Chirag Vs – Choi S/Kim W (KOR) Men’s Doubles Final – 11:30 IST Onwards

3. Canoeing & Kayaking

Shubham Kewat & Hitesh Kewat – Men’s Kayak Semifinal – 06:55 IST

Shubham Kewat & Hitesh Kewat – Men’s Kayak Final (If Qualified) – 11:52 IST

4. Chess

Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s Team Round 9 – 12:30 IST

Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 9 – 12:30 IST

5. Cricket

Men’s Team Vs Afghanistan – Men’s Cricket Gold Medal Match – 11:30 IST

6. Hockey

Women’s Team Vs Japan – Women’s Classification (3rd – 4th) – 13:30 IST

7. Ju-Jitsu

Uma Maheshwar Reddy Vs S. Suntra (THA) – Men 85kg Elimination Round of 32 to Victory Ceremony – 06:30 IST onwards

Kiran Kumari Vs K. Bayarmaa (MGL) – Women -63Kg Elimination Round of 16 to Victory Ceremony – 06:30 onwards

Amarjeet Singh Vs A. Bayarkhuu (MGL) – Men 85kg Elimination Round of 32 to Victory Ceremony – 06:30 IST onwards

8. Kabaddi

Women’s Team Vs Chinese Taipei – Women’s Kabaddi Finals – 07:00 IST

Men’s Team Vs Iran – Men’s Kabaddi Finals – 12:30 IST

9. Roller Skating

Greeshma & Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Finals – 08:30 IST

10. Soft Tennis

Raga Vs Ma Yue (CHN) – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal & Victory Ceremony (If Qualified) – 07:30 IST onwards

Aniket Vs A. Y S Chang (TPE) – Men’s Singles Second Stage & Victory Ceremony (If Qualified) – 7:30 IST onwards

11. Sport Climbing

Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque – W Individual Boulder Semi-final – 06:30 IST

Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque – W Individual Lead Semi-final – 10:50 IST

Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque – W Individual Boulder Final (If Qualified) – 16:05 IST

Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque – W Individual Lead Final (If Qualified)- 18:00 IST

12. Volleyball

Indian Team Vs Hong Kong – Women’s Volleyball 9th to 10th Classification Match – 08:00 IST

13. Wrestling

Yash Vs C Chhoeun (CAM) – M 74kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards

Deepak Punia Vs M. Sharipov (BRN) – M 86 Kg FS Qualification Round to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards

Vicky Vs A. Yergali – M 97 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards

Sumit Vs A. Lazarev (KGZ) – Men’s Freestyle 125Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards