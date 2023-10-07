Customs Seizes Rs 49.5 Lakh Worth of Gold at Kannur Airport

In a recent operation at Kannur International Airport, Customs officials apprehended Musafir, a Mattannur native, seizing gold valued at Rs 49.49 lakh. The discovery included two bars and a coin, collectively weighing 857 grams, concealed within his innerwear, concealed by a plastic bag. Musafir had disembarked from a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight that landed at 9.30 am. The operation was executed based on critical information received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Similarly, the previous day witnessed another successful joint operation between Air Customs and DRI, resulting in the seizure of gold worth Rs 88 lakh from Salman, a Kasaragod native. Salman had just arrived from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight, carrying 1,530 grams of gold hidden in his trolley bags. These recent operations underscore the vigilance of customs officials at Kannur International Airport in combating smuggling activities.