Benami Act attached Samajwadi Party leader’s assets worth Rs.142 crore

The Income Tax Investigation wing of Lucknow has used the Benami Act to seize properties worth Rs 142 crore belonging to Abu Asim Azmi, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and the head of its Maharashtra section. The I-T wing’s Benami Unit was in charge of carrying out the seizure.

A Varanasi commercial tower with five floors, a Varanasi residential tower with 45 apartments, and Rs. 10 crore in Vinayak Nirman Ltd. bank accounts are among the properties that are attached.

Tower C of Vinayak Plaza, located at Maldahiya Crossing and Fatman Road in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, 221001, is among the associated assets.

I-T raids on Abu Asim Azmi-related properties were carried out earlier this week in Varanasi, Delhi, and Mumbai. The searches were finished on Friday.