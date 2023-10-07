Israel Declares ‘State of War’ on Palestine Following Hamas Surprise Attack

The Israeli military has launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in response to a new operation initiated by the Hamas militant group. At least three explosions were heard as Israel activated anti-rocket defenses.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, “We are at war, not an ‘operation,’ not a ’round,’ but at war,” during a televised address. He also ordered the military to clear areas where Hamas militants had infiltrated and engaged in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas, the Islamist movement, launched a surprise and significant attack on Israel, involving gunmen crossing the border and a heavy barrage of rockets from Gaza. Reports indicate that many Israelis have been injured, with some fatalities reported. Unconfirmed reports suggest hostage situations and soldier kidnappings.

Warning sirens sounded across southern and central Israel, leading to the military being on high alert. This incident is the most serious since the 10-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021, with gunbattles occurring in towns in southern Israel.

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the operation, urging Palestinians to join the fight. He stated, “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.”

The Israeli military confirmed its forces were operating in Gaza but provided no further details. Gunmen reportedly opened fire in towns in southern Israel, and social media showed footage of clashes and armed individuals in vehicles.

Reports also mentioned Israelis being taken captive, and Hamas media shared footage of what appeared to be a destroyed Israeli tank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting with top security officials and authorized the call-up of reservists.

Rocket launches were heard in Gaza, and residents reported armed clashes near the separation fence with Israel. Israel’s ambulance service dispatched teams to southern Israel near Gaza, advising residents to stay indoors.

In another development, a group representing military reservists who had objected to the government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary called on reservists to report for duty.