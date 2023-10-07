Jyothi and Deotale Secure Hat-Trick Gold in Asian Games Archery

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam secured an extraordinary hat-trick of gold medals, with Aditi Swami also clinching a bronze, marking India’s best-ever performance in archery at the Asian Games. This achievement surpassed their previous record of three medals at Incheon 2014.

Reigning world champion Aditi Swami initiated this historic day by securing the country’s ninth archery medal in a dominant fashion, defeating Indonesia’s Ratih Zilizati Fadhly with a score of 146-140, despite dropping four points.

Later in the day, Jyothi continued her golden streak, adding a third gold medal by overcoming her formidable South Korean rival, So Chaewon, with a score of 149-145. Jyothi expressed her emotions, saying, “I feel short of words, and lots of emotions are going through. I need some time to give this a thinking.”

In a captivating battle between master and apprentice, the 21-year-old reigning world champion, Deotale, emerged victorious, defeating the 34-year-old opponent with a score of 149-147. Deotale had previously secured the World Championship title in Berlin, demonstrating near-flawless performance on this remarkable day.