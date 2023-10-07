OnePlus launches new colour variant of 11R 5G in India: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus has launched new colour variant of its 11R 5G in India. The company is offering the smartphone in Solar Red colour. The 8GB + 12GB variant of the OnePlus 11R is priced at Rs. 39,999, while the 16GB + 256GB and 18GB + 512GB are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. The new Solar Red colourway is only available in the 18GB variant.

Sporting a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (2772×1240) curved AMOLED display, the OnePlus 11R will come with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz, pixel density of 450 ppi and a peak brightness level of 1450 nits. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS.

Also Read: OnePlus launches new tablet in India: Details

The triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 11R includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, while the front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity.