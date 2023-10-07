Sikkim Flash Flood Claims 26 Lives, Recovers 7 Army Personnel

“Devastation Strikes Sikkim: 26 Lives Lost, 7 Armymen Recovered”

In the aftermath of a devastating flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Teesta river, Sikkim faces a grim situation. The flood has claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including 7 Armymen, while the search continues for 142 missing persons. This natural catastrophe has left over 25,000 people affected, caused extensive damage to more than 1,200 houses, and swept away 13 bridges, crippling this picturesque Himalayan state.

Currently, 2,413 people have been rescued from various areas, and 6,875 individuals are seeking refuge in 22 relief camps established across the state. Sikkim now finds itself largely cut off from the rest of the country due to severed road connectivity and washed-out bridges.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and immediate relief of Rs 2,000 for those taking shelter in the camps. He emphasized that assessing the damage, which amounts to thousands of crores of rupees, will be a priority once a committee completes its analysis.

“Road connectivity between the districts has been cut off, and bridges have been washed away. Communication in North Sikkim has been severely affected,” the chief minister added.

Regarding the missing Army personnel, 7 of the 23 initially reported missing from Bardang have been found deceased downstream of Teesta, with the search ongoing for the others in both Sikkim and the northern parts of West Bengal along the Teesta’s course.

The flash flood has wreaked havoc across the state, with the highest casualties in Pakyong district (16), followed by Gangtok (6) and Mangan district (4), according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

Chief Minister Tamang has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, who have assured him of providing necessary assistance to the state. Amit Shah has approved the release of Rs 44.8 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund to provide relief.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit the affected areas of Sikkim to assess the damage caused by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood, cloudburst, and flash floods, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The flash flood, caused by a cloudburst in Lhonak Lake, unleashed a massive surge of water that inundated towns and villages, destroying 13 bridges in the state, including eight in Mangan district, three in Gangtok, and two in Namchi.

Chungthang town suffered extensive damage, with 80% of it severely affected. The NH-10, a lifeline for the state, sustained significant damage at several locations. Survey teams are assessing the damage and planning road connectivity restoration.

The chief minister has also promised evacuees free medical treatment and logistical support to Siliguri for those from outside Sikkim who wish to return home.

Regarding criticism over hydel power projects in the Himalayas, Chief Minister Tamang attributed the situation to the “flawed and substandard” developmental models of past governments and criticized opposition for politicizing a natural calamity.

Unfortunately, around 3,000 tourists stranded in North Sikkim remained unrescued due to adverse weather conditions. The Indian Air Force plans to resume aerial rescue operations when the weather permits.

Roads and Bridges Minister Samdup Lepcha and DIG (North & East districts) Tashi Wangyal Bhutia visited Chungthang to assess the situation, traveling on foot. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mangan district is expected to experience light to moderate rain over the next five days, with Lachen and Lachung likely to remain cloudy during this period.