BMW M 1000 R launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad has launched M 1000 R in the Indian market. The bike is offered in two available variants: the standard version and the competition model. The standard version will cost Rs 33 lakh and the competition model is priced at Rs 38 lakh.

The bike will be available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India authorised dealerships. Deliveries for the M 1000 RR will begin in January 2024.

The bike is powered by a 999cc, water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine. The engine generates 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. As for performance, the M 1000 R can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 280 kmph. There are five ride modes to choose from— Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro1-3.

Also Read: Lamborghini to launch Revuelto in India: Details

The naked streetfighter gets fully adjustable suspension at both ends, featuring 45 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm twin disc brakes up front and a single 220 mm disc brake at the rear, aided by dual-channel ABS.

The new M 1000 R is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument display with start-up animation with M logo, OBD interface for M GPS data logger and M GPS lap trigger, all-LED illumination, rear USB charging socket, adaptive turning light, electronic cruise control and heated grips.

M 1000 R is loaded with a comprehensive electronics package comprising a six-axis IMU enabling functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro.