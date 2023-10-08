Citroen C3 Aircross launched, full price list revealed

Mumbai: The French car manufacturer Citroen has launched its midsize SUV named ‘C3 Aircross’ in India. Citroen is offering the C3 Aircross SUV in three variants — You, Plus and Max. Interested buyers can book the C3 Aircross at a token amount of Rs 25000. Deliveries will begin from October 15. Buyers benefit from a standard 2-year/40,000km warranty.

Price list of Citroen C3 Aircross (Ex-showroom.Delhi):

You 5S: Rs 9.99 lakh

Plus 5S: Rs 11.34 lakh

Plus 7S: Rs 11.69 lakh

Max 5S: Rs 11.99 lakh

Max 7S: Rs 12.34 lakh

Citroen offers the option of dual-tone paint for an extra Rs 20,000 for the Plus and Max trims. Additionally, the Vibe Pack for the C3 Aircross Plus trim costs Rs 25,000, while for the Max trim, it is priced at Rs 22,000.

Citroen has also introduced a unique program named ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2024’ for customers purchasing the C3 Aircross before October 31, 2023. Under this initiative, customers will start their EMI payments in 2024, even if they receive their deliveries by the end of October this year. Additionally, the C3 Aircross offers a standard warranty covering 2 years or 40,000km, complete with 24×7 roadside assistance.

The C3 Aircross SUV is Citroen’s fourth model in India after the C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback and E-C3 electric hatchback. The C3 Aircross SUV is being manufactured at Citroen’s Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu.

The SUV is powered by 1.2-litre Gen-3 Turbo PureTech petrol engine. The engine produces 110PS of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. As of now, there is no automatic transmission option. The ARAI-certified C3 Aircross mileage is 18.5kmpl.

The vehicle has halogen reflector headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, shark fin antenna, and a dual-tone roof option. It also has a 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, roof-mounted AC vents, 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel. It comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and hill hold assist to enhance driver and passenger security.