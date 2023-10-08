Google launches Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Google launched its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Pixel 8 price in India is set at Rs. 75,999 and will be available in a single 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be sold in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colours. The Pixel 8 Pro comes at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 128GB storage model. The Pro model comes in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colours. The handsets will be available to purchase via Flipkart

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are dual-SIM smartphones running on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344×2,992 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both handsets are powered by Google’s nona-core Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip, paired with 8GB (Pixel 8) and 12GB (Pixel 8 Pro) of RAM.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are both equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GN2 sensor with a f/1.68 aperture. The Pixel 8 has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a Sony IMX386 sensor, and an f/2.2 aperture. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX787 sensor and a f/2.8 aperture. The Pro model is also equipped with a third 48-megapixel telephoto camera with a Samsung GM5 sensor and a f/1.95 aperture. On the front of both phones is an 11-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the handsets include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are equipped with 4,575mAh and 5,050mAh batteries with support for 27W and 30W wired charging, respectively.